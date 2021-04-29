SOS Care shares how you can help them on Palmetto Giving Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Palmetto Giving day is happening on May, 4th and will be a 36 hour online event. This is a great chance for the community to help organizations like SOS Care.
SOS Care is a non-profit that helps children and adults with autism and intellectual disabilities. They have recently had residents move in to a new housing community called Oak Tree Farm. This community offers many things like transportation, life skills, and so much more.
Palmetto Giving Day is a great opportunity to help donate to Oak Tree Farm and help adults with autism and intellectual disabilities live in a great community.
