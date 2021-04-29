Police: Suspect in active shooting incident outside of Conway in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police said they have taken a suspect into custody in connection with an active shooting incident outside of Conway.
Police had been searching for a man named Terry Brady in relation to this incident. He was considered armed and dangerous.
Residents are advised to steer clear of Fox Hollow Road near S.C. 544 and Myrtle Ridge Road just outside of Conway due to the incident, police said.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, those who are nearby are told to stay inside.
Coastal Carolina University officials advised students to steer clear due to a “police emergency.”
Residents of Castlewood and Dale Acres were asked to stay inside until further notice due to the police activity, according to CCU.
The case began as a domestic violence incident at 12:13 p.m. near Miles Standish Court and some time afterward shots were fired, police said.
Mikayla Moskov, the spokesperson for the HCPD, said there are no injuries to Horry County personnel or the suspect. She added that the person involved in the domestic violence incident was injured.
According to the HCPD, community members near Miles Standish Court may see smoke in the air.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it is responding to a fully-involved structure fire in connection to the active shooter call.
