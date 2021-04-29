Police responding to ‘active shooting incident’ outside of Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Residents are advised to steer clear of Fox Hollow Road near S.C. 544 and Myrtle Ridge Road just outside of Conway due to an active shooting incident, police said.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, those who are nearby are told to stay inside.
Coastal Carolina University officials are advising students to steer clear due to a “police emergency.”
Residents of Castlewood and Dale Acres are asked to stay inside until further notice due to the police activity, according to CCU.
Horry County police said officers are searching for a white man in a lime green/yellow work shirt in connection with this incident. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Call 911 if the person is seen.
