One charged with murder in Lumberton man’s death

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation in Lumberton has led to one man’s arrest for murder.
According to information from the Lumberton Police Department, officers were called to a residence off Winona Avenue on April 22 for an unresponsive person. When they arrived, they said they found Duwan Curtis Baldwin, of Lumberton, deceased.
While investigating, investigators said they received information about suspicious circumstances surrounding Baldwin’s death.
Through search warrants and numerous interviews, Lumberton Police investigators said they were able to develop probable cause to charge 43-year-old Carlos Gay, of Lumberton, with the murder of Baldwin.
In addition to first-degree murder, Gay is also charged with one count of common law robbery, a press release from the Lumberton Police Department stated.
Gay is currently detained in the Robeson County Detention Center.
