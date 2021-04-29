Myrtle Beach city buildings to return to 100% occupancy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city offices and facilities will return to full occupancy beginning Saturday, May 1, according to staff.
During the month of April, occupancy has been limited to 75% of capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a post on the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page stated.
“Prior to April, many buildings and centers were closed or operating at reduced capacity as a health and safety precaution,” city leaders said.
When full capacity resumes, masks will still be required indoors at city buildings, with certain exceptions, according to Myrtle Beach staff.
“Please use every precaution to protect your health and the health of those around you!” the Facebook post stated.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.