MYR asking flyers to arrive two hours early due to heavy passenger traffic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Due to the large number of travelers, officials at the Myrtle Beach International Airport are urging flyers to arrive two hours early.
According to a press release, MYR staff are expecting a record-breaking number of travelers over the spring and summer, and they don’t want travelers to miss their flight.
“Demand for travel to/from Myrtle Beach continues to surge and we’re experiencing incredibly heavy passenger traffic at MYR,” Scott Van Moppes, director of airports, said. “Passenger traffic will remain heavy through spring and summer and we urge passengers to plan their travel accordingly.”
Flyers are advised they can save time by checking in before getting to the airport, ensuring their carry-on bags meet Transportation Security Administration rules, and making sure checked baggage is an OK size and weight.
Passengers are also reminded that airlines require face masks for travel.
