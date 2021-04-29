Memorial grows outside Watauga County Sheriff’s Office after deputies shot in deadly standoff

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The community is offering condolences after one deputy was killed and another was hurt in a standoff in Watauga County Wednesday.
The hours-long standoff started when deputies responded to a welfare check at a home on Hardaman Circle in Boone. The homeowner and his family apparently did not show up to work or respond to phone calls. A person inside the home started shooting after deputies entered, officials say.
Sgt. Chris Ward, with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, died from his gunshot wounds after he was taken to Johnson City (Tenn.) Medical Center. Another deputy, K-9 deputy Logan Fox, was shot. Watauga County deputies have not released Fox’s condition.
Thursday, a memorial began growing outside of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office as condolences poured in. Dozens of candles and flowers were placed outside the sheriff’s office.
Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, after the standoff ended, dozens of law enforcement and EMS vehicles were in a procession for Ward.
“I didn’t see a man who died. I saw .. the faces of people who are still yet alive,” one resident said. “I’ve never met the man but I think that’s how he’d like to be remembered. For the positive impact of his actions.”
The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team in Charlotte deployed to Boone after the standoff. A team of four chaplains headed to Boone, along with a Mobile Ministry Center, which offers a safe space for people to talk and pray.
Edward Graham, a son of Franklin Graham who grew up in Boone and works for BGEA’s sister ministry Samaritan’s Purse, tweeted, “Praying for Watauga County and Boone NC law enforcement today. They are having a very difficult day, details still coming out, but we have the finest professionals serving our community. Please be praying for them and their families today.”
Se. Thom Tillis tweeted that he and his wife are heartbroken over the incident.
Deputies said the shooter remained barricaded inside the home during the hours-long standoff, while periodically shooting in the direction of officers.
“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” said Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”
SWAT teams from across the state later came to assist in the standoff.
WBTV captured a photo of SWAT team members praying ahead of time.
Nearby residents were evacuated, deputies say.
WBTV spoke to several Watauga County residents Wednesday night. Marco Hernandez said he has a friend who is a sheriff’s deputy, and was surprised to hear about what happened.
“It’s just heartbreaking to hear about that, especially just as we’re a small town. It is pretty heartbreaking,” said Hernandez.
NC House Rep. Ray Pickett says, “the deputies were ambushed.”
Kimberley Main, an employee at a local Dollar Tree store, said she remembers the last time a deputy was killed in Watauga County. 23-year-old William Mast was killed in a shooting in 2012. Main said Wednesday’s violence brings back bad memories for her.
“The Dollar Tree Family is praying for the families involved all the way around,” said Main. “We love you.”
Law enforcement agencies supporting the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department at the scene include Appalachian State University’s Police, Avery County Sheriff’s Office, Beech Mountain Police, Blowing Rock Police, Boone Police, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police, Morganton Public Safety, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, West Jefferson Police and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.
