Jason Matthews, author of ‘Red Sparrow’ thrillers, dies

He was an unimposing man whom Men’s Journal would describe as “the last person you’d peg as a spy — until you find out he was one.” Recipient of a CIA Medal of Merit among other honors, he was reluctant to say too much about where he worked, and what he did. But he would indicate that he specialized in dangerous, “denied operations,” turned up on a terrorist hit list in the Middle East; and had to flee the U.S. embassy during the Kosovo War in the late 1990s, He also oversaw U.S. intelligence support for the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy.