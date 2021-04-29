Horry County public safety officials expecting busier than usual tourist season

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County public safety officials are expecting a busy tourist season this year.
They’re preparing for an influx of visitors due to relaxed COVID-19 restrictions and increased vaccinations. In many cases, county officials are already experiencing summer-like trends.
“We’re already seeing numbers now that mimic summertime of the past,” Randy Webster, assistant county administrator for public safety, said.
Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner said firefighters are already noticing an increase in their workload.
“During this time of year, we normally average 160 to 170 calls a day,” Tanner said. “However, since the first of April, our call volume has been averaging over 200 calls a day.”
Tanner said those kinds of call numbers are typical for July and August, but they’re already seeing them in March and April.
Horry County 911 has also seen a big increase in call numbers, which are back above pre-pandemic levels, according to director Renee Hardwick.
She said she’s hiring more people in order to keep up this tourist season.
The Horry County Police Department is also hiring new positions. Chief Joseph Hill hopes those new hires will boost the department’s presence and ability to assist.
“This is a strategy to deal with the increase in not only the visitors, but the full town population,” Hill said. “As you well know looking around Highway 90 and 9, we’re seeing a dramatic increase in home building.”
County officials are also planning for hurricane season.
Webster said county leaders are ironing out how they’ll handle whatever Mother Nature throws at the Grand Strand this year.
“We’ve had some early season storms very routinely over the last few years, so just want to keep that in the forefront as we move forward,” Webster said. “That’s always in our minds as we start working potential evacuation issues and scenarios with the potential increase in numbers that we may see this year. It could definitely impact our evacuation times or at least our discussions with state emergency management and others about how we’re going to do evacuations this year.”
