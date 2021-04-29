Former Florence County lieutenant enters plea agreement in illegal gambling case

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former lieutenant in the Florence County Sheriff’s Office decided to plead guilty to a federal charge connected to an illegal gambling operation.
Court records submitted earlier this month show that Mark Fuleihan withdrew his not guilty plea and entered a guilty plea to count one of the federal indictment, which was operation of an illegal gambling business.
The plea agreement shows that the penalty for the charge is a fine of $250,000, no more than five years in prison and no more than three years of supervised release.
A sentencing date on his plea has not been set yet.
Documents show that if he complies with the terms of the plea agreement, the government will dismiss the remaining charges against him, which are conspiracy to obstruct enforcement of state criminal law and obstruction of an official proceeding.
Previous federal court documents show that Fuleihan was involved in an illegal gambling operation dating back to January 2012, which included operating illegal video gaming machines in South Carolina, as well as recording, registering and forwarding bets and wagers.
They also claimed that Fuleihan would warn sources of information about law enforcement operations in exchange for $1,500 a month. Another source also said they saw Fuleihan take an illegal gambling machine from the sheriff’s office evidence building and deliver it to a co-conspirator.
Fuleihan was arrested back in April 2020 by State Law Enforcement Division agents.
