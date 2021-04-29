Florence auto shop owner loses nearly $100,000 due to catalytic converter thieves

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Catalytic converters are being taken left and right across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
The part is used to control exhaust emissions. The inside is coated with precious metals like platinum, palladium and Rhodium which are worth more than gold.
Owner of Xpress Tire and wholesale car dealer Mike Cade said in the last few months he’s lost over $100,000 replacing stolen catalytic converters and repairing damages left by thieves.
Cade said his car lot has been pillaged almost every night since October. He’s even had a couple stolen this week.
“The collateral damage they do is worse than the part. They come in with a saw and they don’t care what they cut. I’ve had cars cost me thousands of dollars to fix,” Cade said.
Cade isn’t the only business owner being impacted. Other business owners said they’ve seen them stolen from church buses, parking lots and dealerships.
“I actually took two cars of mine to a buddy of mine’s lot on Monday and told him they’re safer here than my place. When I pulled in the gate at the auction he told me at the auction today that he had bad news he said they got cut last night at his place. It’s everywhere,” Cade said.
From Florence to Robeson County and Surfside Beach to Bennettsville, law enforcement agencies have warned people of catalytic converter thieves.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has an inch-long stack of incident reports. The Florence Police Department averages almost eight catalytic converter reports a week.
While some arrests have been made, there’s only so much officers can do to stop it. Most of the thieves move at night and extract the converters in a matter of minutes.
“I can understand their frustration they’d lock them up, the judge would set bond at $3,000 and they’d bond out and be back stealing the next night,” Cade said.
It’s gotten so bad the state legislature has gotten involved. Lawmakers are trying to pass a law that would bring stiffer penalties to thieves and buyers.
With hundreds of thousands of dollars gone, Cade just wants the thieves to leave his business alone.
“I just want to thank all my customers here, I have a good business and without them, I couldn’t have gone through what I go through and still be in business,” Cade said.
