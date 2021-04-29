FIRST ALERT: Warmest day of the week in the Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a warm morning start to the day in both the Grand Strand and Pee dee and many people will be out enjoying today’s taste of summer at some point. Temperatures will climb well into the 80s for most areas with an isolated 90° reading or two possible in the Carolinas later this afternoon.
Skies will remain sunny and simmer like today with breezy winds out of the southwest pumping our temperatures all the way up. Winds will be gusting up to 25-30 mph at times today along the Grand Strand as a strong sea breeze develops. While we aren’t expected to break any records today, we sure do get close. The record inland for today is at 91° in Florence in 1981. Despite a few degrees shy of that, we’re looking at an unseasonably warm April day.
Friday doesn’t change in the way of temperatures too much. Highs will stay in the lower 80s on the sand with the mid 80s inland. A few more clouds will roll in but we remain rain-free for the forecast as the cold front passes through Friday night.
That cold front will usher in a slight cool down for the weekend. Saturday will start off in the upper 50s and end up in the low-mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy Saturday morning but the weather should be great for the Myrtle Beach Marathon. Especially when you consider it could be much warmer for the start of May. Highs will return back to the upper 70s and lower 80s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine.
Moisture remains a struggle into next week with just an isolated shower or storm on Tuesday and Wednesday at 20%. Even then, we will have to see if the models can hold onto this idea. It’s been a rough stretch for any shot of rain.
