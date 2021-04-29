FIRST ALERT: Warmest day of the week in the Carolinas

That cold front will usher in a slight cool down for the weekend. Saturday will start off in the upper 50s and end up in the low-mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy Saturday morning but the weather should be great for the Myrtle Beach Marathon. Especially when you consider it could be much warmer for the start of May. Highs will return back to the upper 70s and lower 80s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine.