FIRST ALERT: Warm Friday ahead of a slight weekend cooldown

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Very warm weather continues again on Friday before slightly cooler weather returns for the weekend.
Tonight will be very warm and a little humid with temperatures along the Grand Strand just barely dropping below 70. Inland areas will see temperatures dropping into the middle to upper 60s.
Friday will see a few more clouds but temperatures will once again climb into the lower to middle 80s.
A weak cold front will drop through the area late Friday evening and usher in some slightly cooler weather for the weekend.
Saturday will be the coolest day with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower 70s.
Sunday will be a bit warmer with temperatures returning to the upper 70s to near 80. Sunny skies and rain-free weather will continue through the weekend.
Next week will see a return to the very warm weather with afternoon temperatures returning to the lower 80s by Monday and into the middle to upper 80s by the middle of next week. Increasing humidity will likely lead to a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, but no significant rain is expected.
