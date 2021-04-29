Darlington Raceway announces partnership with PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway announces a multiyear partnership with PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream, an artisan ice cream company. The Columbia, S.C. based company will now be the Official Ice Cream of Darlington Raceway. Fans will be able to purchase PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR on May 7-9 and traditional Labor Day race weekend on Sept. 4-5.
“Like Darlington Raceway, PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream is an innovative product produced in the Palmetto State,” said Darlington President, Kerry Tharp. “I have known Jenn Randall-Collins since she was a student-athlete at the University of South Carolina, so we are proud to welcome her company based in Columbia, South Carolina as the Official Ice Cream of the track Too Tough To Tame. We look forward to our loyal fans returning to the Lady in Black for two race weekends to cheer on NASCAR’s best with a scoop of PROOF.”
“We’re honored and delighted to be the Official Ice Cream of the Darlington Raceway,” said Jenn Randall-Collins, a founder of PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream. “I fell in love with the Palmetto State when I was a student-athlete at the University of South Carolina in the early 1990s and we chose to headquarter our company here because of the high standard of support shown to entrepreneurs. By partnering with the track Too Tough To Tame, we’re aligning with a brand that’s as high-spirited, engaging and as interesting as ours. I can’t wait to introduce our ice cream innovation to Darlington Raceway’s fans.”
Founded by former University of South Carolina women’s basketball player Jenn Randall-Collins, PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream is an artisan ice cream company based in Columbia, S.C. that is changing the way people think about dessert. PROOF was developed from an old Kentucky recipe that had been shared among families for generations using patented formulas and production techniques.
PROOF is handcrafted using top-shelf liquor as a key ingredient to create a savory end-product with an unmatched creamy consistency. Combining quality spirits and popular ice cream flavors, PROOF delivers a modern, indulgent taste experience with a dozen rotating flavors in their permanent and season collections. The specialty product has created a bold, new dessert category that’s changing the way people think about cakes, pies and after-dinner drinks—not to mention delicious bowls of distinctive ice cream.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.