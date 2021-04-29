Darlington Raceway announces partnership with PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream

“We’re honored and delighted to be the Official Ice Cream of the Darlington Raceway,” said Jenn Randall-Collins, a founder of PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream. “I fell in love with the Palmetto State when I was a student-athlete at the University of South Carolina in the early 1990s and we chose to headquarter our company here because of the high standard of support shown to entrepreneurs. By partnering with the track Too Tough To Tame, we’re aligning with a brand that’s as high-spirited, engaging and as interesting as ours. I can’t wait to introduce our ice cream innovation to Darlington Raceway’s fans.”