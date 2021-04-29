Conway residents learn more about Conway Perimeter Road project impact on Sandridge Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Conway residents are eager to learn more about the Conway Perimeter Road project, especially since it calls for a road to cut right through Sandridge Park.
It’s part of the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s bigger plan to connect highways 378 and 701 with a four-lane road and median.
Alongside the DOT, county officials held two informative meetings Wednesday to show the preliminary design plans to neighbors.
Ashley Cowen, Horry County’s senior planner, spent the afternoon addressing numerous questions from residents about the improvements being made to the park plans.
County leaders said some of the changes were based on information received from community members. Some residents said they found the event to be very helpful with getting their questions answered. Others said they’re still on the fence about the project altogether.
“I think it won’t bother us a great deal but there will be increased noise,” Conway resident Robert Leach said.
“What I’ve seen so far is OK,” neighbor Al McCray said. “I’m a bit concerned about the road situation.”
Tim Jones lives within a mile of Sandridge Park. He’s a bit unsure about one of the proposed changes that would impact Dirty Branch Road, because people will have to take a different path to access nearby Cates Bay Road.
“Trying to reroute the folks that live near the road, that seems interesting to me,” Jones said. “I think it’s going to be an inconvenience to some.”
The preliminary designs show a cul-de-sac will be placed where drivers used to take Dirty Branch Road to access Cates Bay Road. Cowen said that cul-de-sac will help to address some residents’ traffic concerns once the project is completed.
“They will actually see less traffic on their roads,” Cowen said.
Some people expressed concerns about the project because the perimeter road extension will go over the park’s basketball courts and playground. The event gave neighbors an opportunity to see where the basketball court and playground could be relocated.
The meeting was also an opportunity for residents to see the results of a community survey detailing the type of amenities community members want to see in the park, which included the playground, walking paths and a large shelter.
Although DOT officials and county leaders said nothing is set in stone yet, they want to ensure everyone’s concerns about the project are heard.
“A lot of residents are upset about the road,” Cowen said. “But we’re trying to give them some hope moving forward in the improvements we can make to the park as a result of the road.”
“We’re not against it a great deal,” Leech said. “It’s too bad they didn’t do it earlier when they had more room; too many houses now.”
DOT officials said, as of now, they had no additional updates to provide about the Conway Perimeter Road project. Construction is slated to begin in 2023.
There’s still time for residents to share their input about the project. Those who are interested can complete a form from the county and submit their thoughts no later than May 19. All information will then be sent to the national park system.
