Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence taken with top pick of NFL Draft by Jacksonville

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was taken with the #1 overall pick of the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.
Lawrence, who’s been the presumptive top pick since his early days with the Tigers, watched the event from the upstate with his family and friends.
A starter at Clemson since the middle of his freshman season, Lawrence would lead the team to a National Championship in his first year as well as spots in the College Football Playoff in his sophomore and junior seasons.
Overall, Lawrence would throw for more than 10,000 yards and 90 touchdowns while also rushing for over 900 yards and 18 scores in his college career.
He becomes the first player from Clemson to be taken with the first overall selection.
