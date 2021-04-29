Camp Connection: The Myrtle Beach Area Children’s Theater will offer a number of fun camps this summer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re looking for a fun experience for your little camper this summer, you’ve got to check out The Myrtle Beach Area Children’s Theater.
From acting to singing and dancing, and just gaining confidence in general, your little one will learn all sorts of skills. They’ll offer a number of camps and workshops for all ages throughout the summer.
Come along with us for everything you need to know!
You can visit their website here to register.
