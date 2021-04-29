Businesses respond to expiration of extra outdoor seats, signage

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Businesses are preparing to pack up their extra outdoor seating and it’s because of the city of Myrtle Beach’s order bringing that additional seating and extra signage to an end.
Megan Fenwick, general manager of Croissants Bistro and Bakery, said the extra seats were critical to their business surviving during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of our local business is still very hesitant to dine inside,” Fenwick said. “It will be lost revenues but we will pull through. Hopefully to-go orders pick up.”
Restaurants were allowed to add up to three outdoor tents for more seating. Not only are businesses taking down those extra outdoor seats, they’re also having to take down additional signs to promote themselves.
This includes signs offering curbside pick-up or different hours of operation.
Mike Chestnut, owner of Big Mike’s Soul Food owner and a member of the Myrtle Beach City Council, said the changes are going to put a damper on business because some people are still cautious.
Chestnut said he wants to talk about it with his fellow council members.
“Personally I think that’s something we’re going to have to take another look at and see if we need to modify and maybe not get rid of it completely,” he said. “But that’s something we will talk about again, or at least I will bring up again.”
Chestnut said he believes some businesses would likely be closed if it weren’t for the extra space outside this past year.
The order is set to expire May 1.
