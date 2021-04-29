Authorities: Teen charged after bringing gun to Hartsville High School

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A teen is facing a charge after bringing a gun to Hartsville High School on Wednesday, authorities said.
According to Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair, the 16-year-old had a pistol in his backpack and it was seen by another person.
The teen is facing a charge of possession of a weapon on school grounds, Blair said. Other charges may be pending, he added.
According to Blair, the teen is in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.
