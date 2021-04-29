Authorities searching for missing 13-year-old girl

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.
Authorities say Tanasia Gamble has not been seen since she left her home in the Kensington neighborhood around 8 a.m. today for school.
“She was wearing a white jogging suit with grey specks over a blue-and-white tie-died shirt. She had gray high-top tennis shoes and a white string in her hair,” GCSO officials said.
Anyone with information about this child is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office (843) 546-5102.
