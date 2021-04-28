17-year-old arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting; another teen still wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – One teenager is in custody and another is wanted in connection to a shooting that killed a man and hurt another teen last month in Robeson County.
Investigators arrested a 17-year-old juvenile on Tuesday and charged them with murder, attempted murder, robbery, conspiracy and larceny of a firearm.
Brendon Jones, 18, is wanted on the same charges.
The charges are in connection to the shooting that killed 36-year-old Jason West and hurt an 18-year-old man on March 15.
Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Highway 72 W. in reference to two people shot.
When they arrived, they found West’s body in the yard of the home.
During the investigation, a 17-year-old was also taken to the hospital for injuries. But a few days later, that 17-year-old was arrested and charged in connection to West’s death.
The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information on the case who Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100.
