Troopers: 10-year-old boy dies in Robeson County crash, woman charged

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A woman is facing charges after a 10-year-old boy was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Robeson County.
According to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 1:21 a.m. on I-95 near mile marker 28.
A Honda Accord in the northbound lane ran off the road and struck a tractor-trailer traveling southbound, Lewis said. He added the tractor-trailer overturned.
The 10-year-old boy died at the scene, according to Lewis.
Authorities said the driver of the Honda Accord, Quinnelli Shanice McCoy, is charged with felony death by motor vehicle, DWI, and driving while suspended.
McCoy and the driver of the tractor-trailer were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Lewis said.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.