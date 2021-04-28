‘This may be a first for us’: Beaver appears on shoreline near Huntington Beach State Park

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An unexpected visitor has made an appearance on the shores of the Grand Strand.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources shared a photo of a beaver Wednesday near Huntington Beach State Park.
“We’ve seen lots of interesting things on the beach, but this may be a first for us,” SCDNR said in a Facebook post.
Officials say the beaver likely made its way to the shoreline to evade a predator, like an alligator, in a nearby freshwater pond.
According to SCDNR, the beaver will likely make its way back “home” as long as beachgoers do not block its path.
“If you happen to see out-of-place wildlife, always give it space and allow it to return to its natural environment - and let wildlife stay wild,” SCDNR said in the post.
Members of the public who are ever unsure or see a wildlife violation occurring should call the SCDNR 24/7 wildlife hotline at 1-800-922-5431.
