SC deputies may rejoin LivePD television show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina deputies may soon be returning to television sets at home.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they will return and discuss the RCSD’s involvement with the law enforcement television show.
The RCSD says talks have been ongoing since the show ended back in June. Following the George Floyd protests, LivePD was taken off the air, but there are reportedly talks to bring it back.
Elsewhere in the state, The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office had been a part of the program since the show’s fourth season, that made its debut on Nov. 15.
There is no word on whether the BCSO will be rejoining LivePD’s programming.
