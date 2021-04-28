Rapper Kodak Black set to enter plea in Florence Co. case

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The rapper known as Kodak Black is set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon in Florence County.
Solicitor Ed Clements said a plea has been reached in the nearly five-year-long case. The hearing is set for 2 p.m.
The rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested in 2016 and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He’s banned from South Carolina and is only allowed in for court appearances.
