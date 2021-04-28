Police: Man in custody in connection with deadly Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One man is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting Monday in Myrtle Beach, authorities said.
According to Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest, the person’s identity will be released after formal charges are made.
The arrest stems from a shooting Monday on Cedar Street that was initially called in as a possible overdose.
According to a police report, when the first officer arrived they found EMS giving medical attention to an unconscious 25-year old man.
A woman told police when she came home she found the man laying on the steps of an apartment unresponsive, according to the report.
It was later learned that the man was shot by an unknown suspect, according to police. The victim, identified as 25-year old William Wallace, died at a hospital.
