Coroner identifies man recovered from Lumber River near Nichols

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The coroner has identified the young man whose body was recovered Tuesday night in the Lumber River.
According to information from the Horry County Coroner’s Office, the body of 18-year-old Tyshawn Page, of Mullins, was recovered by divers near Ricefield Cove Landing in Nichols.
The death has been ruled an accidental drowning, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said.
According to information from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the incident occurred at the Ricefield Cove Landing around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near Nichols.
Witnesses said the young man jumped into the river from the boat ramp dock and didn’t resurface, a DNR press release stated.
Several agencies helped to recover the body Tuesday night.
“As always in these tragic situations, our hearts go out to the friends and family of this young man, and we are proud of our officers’ work in going the extra mile to help bring closure to a grieving family,” Sgt. Dwayne Rogers, SCDNR’s dive team supervisor, said.
