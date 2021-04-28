Myrtle Beach business leaders target retirees, veterans to help with struggling workforce

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - While business recovery from the pandemic is going better than expected in the Grand Strand, staffing shortages remain a critical issue.
“We helped get some folks employed and then another wave of openings has come forward,” Karen Riordan, CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, said.
Typically, the chamber targets high school seniors, as well as young to middle-aged adults for job opportunities.
However, Riordan said they’re trying a new effort this year to help out local businesses by calling on retirees and veterans looking to rejoin the workforce.
She said the idea was suggested by an MBACC member who pointed out that more and more people 55 and older are moving to the Grand Strand.
“They [retirees] love the beach, they love to golf, they love other things, but they are probably looking for ways to make friends and maybe just pick up some additional dollars,” Riordan said.
Greg Calvert left the workforce last year in January after 41 years as a certified financial planner with plans to travel the world.
However, that came to a halt due to the pandemic.
“The wintertime is not as vibrant as it is in the summertime so it was getting a little boring,” Calvert said.
Calvert now works with Tidelands Health as a temporary employee registering people for vaccinations.
“I get a sense of accomplishment,” Calvert said.
Last month, MBACC started marketing job openings specifically for seniors and veterans on Facebook.
They also put ads in local newspapers for seasonal, part-time, and full-time positions.
Calvert said more people getting back to work, especially during these tough times, is a win-win for everyone.
“Businesses that make the bulk of their profits during the tourist season need to sustain so that those of us who live here year-round can benefit from them being here next winter and the winter after that,” Calvert said.
There will also be a job fair on May 18 at Horry Georgetown Technical College. It’s open to students only from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. It’s open to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
