Mental Health Event happening at HGTC

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Join R.E.A.C.H. Empowerment for a free event that brings awareness and resources to mental health. We want you to know you are not alone.
● Reach Empowerment Inc hosting free event about Mental Health
● Sat., May 1 at 6 p.m. at HGTC Thomas C Maeser Auditorium in Myrtle Beach
● Free event, but tickets are required (limited seating due to social distancing)
REACH Empowerment Inc invites all to their free event ‘Let’s Talk About Mental Health.’ Featuring a panel of professional mental health clinicians as well as personal experiences, this is a great opportunity to learn more about common mental health concerns and discover the resources to help you and your loved ones.
Help us end the stigma around mental health on May 1st at 6 p.m. at the HGTC Grand Strand Campus Thomas C Maesar Auditorium (950 Crabtree Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577). Expect to leave feeling empowered and more knowledgeable about resources available to you.
Face masks are required and social distancing measures will be in place.
Get your free ticket at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lets-talk-about-mental-health-tickets-148531047361
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.