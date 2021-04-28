Little River man charged in U.S. Capitol riots extradited, booking records show

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Little River man charged in connection to the deadly Jan 6. riots at the U.S. Capitol has been extradited, according to booking records.
Information from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center shows 26-year-old Nicholas Languerand was released from jail around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Languerand, who was being held on an “order of detention pending trial,” is expected to be transferred to Washington, D.C. where the charges originated.
Investigators were able to locate and arrest Languerand earlier this month following a tip that led them to an Instagram post attributed to him at the Capitol grounds at the time of the riots.
A criminal complaint showed someone matching Languerand’s description was also seen throwing objects at police officers, as well as holding a police shield and hitting it against the ground.
Languerand was being held at the JRLDC since his arrest.
