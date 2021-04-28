Landshark Bar & Grill location coming to Barefoot Landing

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – LandShark Bar & Grill will soon open a location at Barefoot Landing.
According to a press release, the eatery that serves American beach food with a “fresh coastal twist” is scheduled to open its Barefoot Landing location on May 18, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 19.
Located lakeside near the southernmost entrance to Barefoot Landing, LandShark Bar & Grill will feature indoor and outdoor seating to accommodate 398 guests, the release stated. It will include an outdoor stage hosting live music, plus a waterfront bar and patio seating, all overlooking Barefoot Lake.
“We are delighted to welcome LandShark Bar & Grill with its one-of-a-kind, paradise inspired, family-friendly atmosphere to Barefoot Landing,” Chad E. Carlson, chief financial officer of Burroughs & Chapin, said.
The LandShark Bar & Grill menu includes street tacos, salads, seafood, handmade burgers, signature cocktails, LandShark beers and an extensive lineup of frozen concoctions.
LandShark Bar & Grill is currently hiring for the Barefoot Landing location. To apply, click here.
