Jamey Chadwell ‘Coach of the Year’ bobblehead now on sale

On Wednesday, FOCO announced it is accepting pre-orders for a Jamey Chadwell ‘Coach of the Year’ bobblehead. The piece features the Chants’ head man in a polo and slacks complete with a visor, shades, headset, and play sheet. The field at Brooks Stadium, known as the Surf Turf, is on the base, along with a piece that reads ‘2020 Coach of the Year’ with the CCU logo.