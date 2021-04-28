Jamey Chadwell ‘Coach of the Year’ bobblehead now on sale

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Last December the collectible company FOCO released a Chauncey the Chanticleer bobblehead. Now, Coastal Carolina football fans can get their hands on another collectible item to commemorate the Chants’ historical 2020 season.
On Wednesday, FOCO announced it is accepting pre-orders for a Jamey Chadwell ‘Coach of the Year’ bobblehead. The piece features the Chants’ head man in a polo and slacks complete with a visor, shades, headset, and play sheet. The field at Brooks Stadium, known as the Surf Turf, is on the base, along with a piece that reads ‘2020 Coach of the Year’ with the CCU logo.
Some of the proceeds from the sales will go to a good cause. FOCO will be donating $5 from every bobblehead sold to The Rape Crisis Center of Horry & Georgetown Counties. According to FOCO’s website, if every bobblehead is sold, the donation will double.
Units are scheduled to ship no later than August 11, 2021, according to FOCO’s website.
