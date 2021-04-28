HCFR chosen for pilot program to test new medication on ambulances

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue is helping the state do some research on a medication in order to help save lives along the Grand Strand.
The agency is using a medication called Tranexamic Acid, which helps patients with internal bleeding.
The drug helps the body form clots quickly to control the bleeding.
HCFR said hospitals have used the medication for years, but it’s never been tested on ambulances in South Carolina.
The agency was selected to help the state research how effective the drug is on ambulances.
“I’ve used it in other jobs and I think it works very well,” said HCFR Capt. Steve Sampollo. “I’ve never seen anything negative with it, and the sooner it’s used on a person after an accident, the better. It will work.”
HCFR is one of just two agencies in the state chosen to help with the research.
