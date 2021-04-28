FIRST ALERT: Warmest day of the week on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A hint of summer arrives on Thursday as temperatures climb well into the 80s for most areas.
Tonight will see clear skies and very mild temperatures as readings drop into the lower to middle 60s.
A sunny and summer-like day is on tap for Thursday. The highest temperatures will be found across the Pee Dee where upper 80s will be common and few spots may hit 90. Along the beaches, temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 80s.
It will be a windy afternoon as a strong sea breeze develops with gusts of 25-30 mph common along the Grand Strand.
Friday will see another round of very warm temperatures well into the 80s with more clouds at times, but the forecast remains rain-free.
A weak cold front will drop through the area Friday evening and usher in a slight cool down for the weekend. Saturday will see afternoon temperatures in the 70s with temperatures on Sunday climbing back into the upper 70s and lower 80s with plenty of sunshine.
