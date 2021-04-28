FIRST ALERT: Ending the week with summer temperatures

Keep the sprinklers running through the next several days as there is no sign of big changes in our forecast. That cold front that arrives on Friday will be moisture-starved and lack rain chances with it. The European model continues to be consistent with no rainfall across our area, while the GFS continues to flip flop with heavy rain and light rain. If you have Friday plans, expect a few more clouds to roll in, breezy conditions but an overall warm and dry day with highs in the low-mid 80s.