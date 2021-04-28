FIRST ALERT: Ending the week with summer temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a mild start as you begin your Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Each morning and afternoon this week will continue to be warm than the previous one until that front swings through on Friday.
Highs today will climb quickly. We will be in the upper 70s on the sand today before the sea breeze moves inland. Highs inland will reach the mid 80s nearly everywhere as those southwesterly winds continue to pump in the warmth.
The warmest day of the week will be on Thursday where highs will climb into the lower 80s on the beaches and the upper 80s to lower 90s inland. It’s going to be summer-like weather with the return of some slight humidity for Thursday afternoon. We will stay dry and warm for any plans, especially the ones that involve the beaches tomorrow afternoon.
Keep the sprinklers running through the next several days as there is no sign of big changes in our forecast. That cold front that arrives on Friday will be moisture-starved and lack rain chances with it. The European model continues to be consistent with no rainfall across our area, while the GFS continues to flip flop with heavy rain and light rain. If you have Friday plans, expect a few more clouds to roll in, breezy conditions but an overall warm and dry day with highs in the low-mid 80s.
Behind the front will be a nice drop in temperatures for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will reach the low-mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Mostly sunny skies continue for Sunday and into next week with highs climbing back into the mid 70s on the sand and lower 80s inland. We will quickly warm back up and return to the 80s area wide by the start of next week.
