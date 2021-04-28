Daughter killed, mother hospitalized after dog attack in N.C.

GARNER, N.C. (WRAL) - A 7-year-old girl died on Tuesday after being bitten by a dog in Garner.
Police said the girl’s mother remains at a local hospital in stable condition.
The mother and daughter were helping care for two pit bulls while the owners were out of town, according to police.
Police said the attack happened in the owner’s backyard, but the cause of the attack isn’t known yet.
The dogs were seized by Wake County Animal Control and taken to the Wake County Animal Shelter.
