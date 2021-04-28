Crash into utility pole causes fire in Longs

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called for a small fire that resulted after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Longs early Wednesday morning.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the collision happened in the 2400 block of Old Chesterfield Road in Longs around 6:18 a.m.
The fire was extinguished and injuries were reported, but no one was taken to the hospital by ambulance, first responders said.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.
