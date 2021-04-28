Coastal softball scores 12 runs in final five innings to defeat UNCW, 12-5

WILMINGTON, N.C. - The Coastal Carolina softball team scored 12 times over the final five innings with a season-high 14 hits to come from behind to defeat the UNCW Seahawks (13-22),10-5, on Wednesday night at Boseman Field.
The victory improved the Chanticleers’ win streak to eight games and gets CCU back to .500 at 19-19 overall for the first time since February 28 with a 7-2 victory over Lipscomb.
Eight Coastal batters had at least one hit in the victory on Wednesday, but four batters, including; Kayla Rosado (3), Taylor Sweigart (3), Makiya Thomas (2), and Courtney Dean (2), had at least two hits apiece.
The Seahawks scored four times through the first two innings on Coastal Carolina starting pitcher Kaitlin Beasley-Polko.
Seahawks’ Logan Bjorson and Jentri Meadows had RBI singles that jump-started the UNCW team to an early 2-0 advantage.
Just an inning later, in the bottom of the second, UNCW took a 4-0 lead as it got a pair of RBI extra-base hits from Tayler Vitola and Janel Gamache that chased the Chanticleer right-hander from the game after just two innings of work on 71 pitches.
CCU’s 12-run barrage began in the top of the third inning as they scored a pair of runs when senior Stavi Augur’s knocked in her 14th run of the year with a single back up the middle past Seahawks’ starter Amberlyn Pearce. In the ensuing at-bat, Pearce allowed a sacrifice fly to the Chants’ first baseman Rosado to cut the lead to 4-2.
In the fourth, Thomas tied the game at 4-4, with her team-leading 15th double and 24th RBI of the season off Seahawks’ reliever Bjorson.
After UNCW scored its final run in the bottom of the fourth to retake the lead, 5-4, Coastal erupted with four runs in the top of the fifth, highlighted by Sweigart’s second double of the year to retake the lead, 8-5, and never looked back.
CCU wasn’t through feasting on the Seahawks’ pitching staff as they scored four times over the final two innings of play.
Junior Mackenzie Beyer collected a hit and RBI, Rosado added her third hit and second RBI, and freshman Riley Zana came off the bench for her first career triple that knocked in a run.
Offensively, Sweigart was on base in all four of her at-bats as she went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI, and a walk.
CCU Sophomore Iyanla De Jesus earned the victory (5-6 ) in relief of Beasley-Polko as she allowed three hits, one run, and three walks in two innings of work.
Fellow Chanticleer sophomore Raelee Brabham picked up her second save of the season as she allowed no runs, gave up just one walk and struck out four batters in the final three innings.
The CCU pitching staff held the UNCW batters to 0-for-5 with the bases loaded and left 11 runners on base.
Janel Gamache took the loss for the Seahawks as she allowed five hits, six runs, and just one earned run in the final 2.1 innings.
The Chanticleers return to the diamond on May 1-2 to start their final home series of the season at St. John Stadium with the No. 13 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
