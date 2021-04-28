CCU’s Kayla Rosado named Sun Belt Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina graduate student Kayla Rosado has been named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, it was announced today.
Rosado is coming off a week where she played in all five Chanticleer games, hit safely in four of those five games, batted .429 (6-for-14) with three home runs, eight RBI, and tallied an OPS of 1.699.
The Chanticleer first baseman started the week off as she batted 4-for-5 in the two games with a home run and a double versus Campbell on April 21, and in the three-game conference set at home versus UTA to wrap up last week, Rosado had a pair of home runs, her fifth and sixth of the year.
The Iradell, N.J., native has helped the Chanticleers to a seven-game winning streak, currently the longest in the Sun Belt. Individually, the lefty bat had her team-high 10-game hitting streak snapped against UTA on April 24, but during her streak, she hit .484 (15-for-31) with three doubles, a home run, forced six walks, and racked up an OPS of 1.258.
So far in 2021, Rosado in the top 25 of six Sun Belt offensive categories; batting average (.324), home runs (6), RBI (23), walks (18), on-base percentage (.435), and slugging percentage (.559).
