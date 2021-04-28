CCU women’s golf heads to Columbus Regional

CONWAY – The Coastal Carolina University women’s golf team will head to Ohio for the Columbus Regional, which will be hosted by The Ohio State University on May 10-12 at the Ohio State Golf Club Scarlet Course. The Chanticleers are the No. 15 seed in the regional which will be led by top-seeded Duke.
It’s the eighth time head coach Katie Quinney has led the Chanticleers into the NCAA Regional Championship, but it’s the first time since 2018 when CCU played in the Tallahassee Regional.
There are four regional championships which will showcase 18 teams and six individuals. The top six teams of each regional championship and the low three individuals (not on one of the top six teams) will advance to the national championship which will be played in Scottsdale, Ariz., at the Grayhawk Golf Club, May 21-26.
Following Duke in rounding out the top-10 at the Columbus Regional are Arizona State, Virginia, Kent State, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Michigan, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Kentucky.
Illinois, New Mexico, Nebraska, Washington, and CCU finish out the top-15, while Campbell, Evansville and Youngstown State round out the 18-team field.
