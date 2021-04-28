Bucksport ‘heir property’ owners face issues with getting flood damaged homes fixed

“Bucksport unfortunately has a very severe problem with heiress property,” said Horry County Councilman Orton Bellamy. “It goes back four, five generations to the 1920s. For example, a husband and wife scenario, they pass away, the property has never been probated. It’s very important families in the Bucksport community pursue clear title to the property. What’s important now is to go through the appropriate process because this could easily get worse. You start with three or four people in a family and it could very easily extend to 20-30 people who have interest in maybe 1-2 acres of land.”