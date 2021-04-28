Authorities look for vehicle of interest in Florence Co. shooting that killed a teen

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are looking for a vehicle of interest that’s connected to a deadly shooting in Florence County.
According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a shooting in the 800 block of Howe Springs Road in Florence in the early-morning hours of April 23.
When authorities arrived, they said they found 17-year-old Ny’John Galbreath dead.
Investigators said a vehicle believed to be a 1990 to 1998 white Lexus with gold around the base may be connected to the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the vehicle’s owner or its current location is asked to call FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 317.
