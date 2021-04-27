Three facing attempted murder charges in Bennettsville shooting

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Three suspects are in custody in connection to a shooting in Bennettsville.
According to a press release from Bennettsville police, the incident happened Sunday in the 100 block of Glen Street.
Police said Raekquan Stanton was arrested the same day of the shooting and charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, aggravated disorderly conduct and malicious injury to personal property.
Two additional suspects - Jaquan Rogers and Ra’sson Williams – were arrested on Monday.
Rogers and Williams are both charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, aggravated disorderly conduct and malicious injury to personal property.
No injuries were reported.
Police said they are working to find a motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
All three suspects are being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.
