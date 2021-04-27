Police: Suspects each face 14 attempted murder charges after shots fired at Florence homes

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Four suspects face a lengthy list of charges after police said they fired shots at homes in Florence.
Officers were called around 11 p.m. Monday to the 900 block of Christopher Lane for reports of shots being fired.
When police responded to the scene, they saw a suspicious vehicle driving away from the scene and conducted a traffic stop.
They detained Di’Ronique Rainey, Sha’Dia Colman, Devon Malachi and Xavier Malachi into custody and found four guns inside the vehicle.
During the investigation, officers learned that five homes had by damaged by gunfire. In total, there were 14 people inside the homes. Police said there were no reported injuries.
Authorities arrested and charged all four suspects with 14 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and one count of conspiracy.
A judge denied bond for all four suspects and they remain in jail at the Florence County Detention Center.
