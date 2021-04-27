Solicitor reveals plea reached in rapper Kodak Black’s case in Florence County; hearing set Wednesday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A plea has been reached in a nearly five-year-long case involving rapper Kodak Black in Florence County.
“I have been told we have a plea,” Solicitor Ed Clements told WMBF News.
No other details were given about the plea.
Black’s defense attorney confirmed that his client will be in court for the hearing at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was arrested back in 2016 and faces one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Florence County.
Black has been banned from South Carolina and is only allowed in the state for court appearances.
This isn’t the only time Black has been in trouble with the law.
Back in 2019, he was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to weapons charges stemming from an arrest just before a scheduled concert performance.
But Black made the list of former President Donald Trump’s last-minute pardons before he left office. Trump pardoned 74 people and commuted the sentences of 70 others.
Black is a Florida native who was born to Haitian American parents as Dieuson Octave and who now goes by the legal name of Bill Kapri.
