Schedule for 2021 Carolina Country Music Fest unveiled

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Organizers of the Carolina Country Music Fest have unveiled the schedule for the 2021 event.
The schedule was released Tuesday on CCMF’s app. The music kicks off Thursday, June 10, with the pre-show, which sees Jake Owen take the stage at 10 p.m.
Headliner Eric Church is set to perform on Friday, June 11, at 10 p.m. Fellow headliner Darius Rucker will entertain the crowd starting at 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, while Luke Combs closes the festival out at 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 13.
The complete schedule is below:
Thursday, June 10
- Larry Fleet - 6:30 to 7 p.m.
- Teddy Robb - 7:30 to 8 p.m.
- Jordan Davis - 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Jake Owen - 10 to 11:30 p.m.
Friday, June 11
- TBA - 1:30 to 2 p.m.
- Whits End - 2 to 2:30 p.m.
- Kolby Oakley - 2:30 to 3 p.m.
- Warrick McZeke - 3 to 3:30 p.m.
- TBA - 3:30 to 4 p.m.
- TBA - 4 to 4:30 p.m.
- Laine Hardy - 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- TBA - 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Mitchell Tenpenny - 7 to 8 p.m.
- Ashley McBryde - 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Eric Church - 10 to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 12
- TBA - 1:30 to 2 p.m.
- Diamonds & Whiskey - 2 to 2:30 p.m.
- TBA - 2:30 to 3 p.m.
- Kevin MAC - 3 to 3:30 p.m.
- Ashland Craft - 3:30 to 4 p.m.
- Jukebox Rehab - 4 to 4:30 p.m.
- Joh Langston - 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Lindsay Ell - 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Joe Nichols - 7 to 8 p.m.
- Kelsea Ballerini - 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Darius Rucker - 10 to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 13
- TBA - 1:30 to 2 p.m.
- TBA - 2 to 2:30 p.m.
- TBA - 2:30 to 3 p.m.
- Leo Brooks - 3 to 3:30 p.m.
- Chris Bandi - 3:30 to 4 p.m.
- Niko Moon - 4 to 4:30 p.m.
- Travis Denning - 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Matt Stell - 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Parmalee - 7 to 8 p.m.
- Davisson Brothers - 8 to 8:30 p.m.
- Michael Ray - 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Luke Combs - 10 to 11:30 p.m.
CCMF returns to the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place, located at 812 N. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach.
Earlier this month, the Myrtle Beach City Council granted CCMF’s organizers a special event permit for the four-day music festival.
The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizer Bob Durkin told city leaders there is a plan in place to hold the festival safely.
Durkin said there will be temperature checks available for festival-goers, as well as rapid COVID-19 tests on hand in case someone starts to experience symptoms.
They’ll also post signage and run PSAs on recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to social distance when possible and wear face masks.
