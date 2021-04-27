Report: Less than 15% of Myrtle Beach’s workforce actually lives in city due to unaffordable housing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The results of a new report show some stark numbers in the lack of affordable housing within Myrtle Beach’s city limits.
The Myrtle Beach Workforce Housing Study presented its needs assessment report to the city council on Tuesday.
Habitat for Humanity’s Director of Workforce Housing, Chad Charles, prepared the assessment as part of a year-long project to analyze the city’s challenges with housing.
Its findings show that less than 15% of the city’s workforce actually reside within city limits, while the others commute.
“It puts an additional financial strain on that workforce,” Charles said. “If they can find a place to live within the city limits where they’re not cost-burdened, it reduces their financial burden.”
And the number of those experiencing cost-burdened housing right now is drastic.
According to data pulled for the assessment, for nearly 28% of all households in Myrtle Beach with a mortgage, at least 30% of their income is going towards housing.
Renters are even worse off. For 26% of rented households, 30% to 49% of their income goes to rent. For 29.8% of all rented households in the city, at least 50% of their income goes just to rent.
“That’s a huge percentage of families in the city limits of Myrtle Beach that are struggling to pay their mortgage or rent each month,” he said. “If there’s anything that I would like to see come out of this, is for less households to be cost-burdened when it comes to housing. It’s no fun when you’re spending the majority of your income on housing. You can’t take care of your family; you can’t meet a lot of the needs that your family has.”
Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association’s Stephen Greene, who is a member of the workforce housing committee, said the growth in population has put more pressure on the hospitality and tourism sector to find affordable housing. Meanwhile, the number of retirees continues to grow.
“So not only do we have less people that live here that can be a part of our workforce, but now - we’re having to bring in more and more people to deal with the tourism economy as well,” Greene said.
Those who are part of the study said the city is listening and taking the steps to move forward.
“The city of Myrtle Beach is not the only one across the country. It’s every town in America that’s facing basically the same problem,” Charles said. “But the city of Myrtle Beach is doing something to address the issue.”
The commissioned study will continue to present reports in the upcoming quarters. The next study will look further into other areas with similar issues to assess their best practices and find ones that are suitable for Myrtle Beach. This is expected to be presented in July 2021.
“Hopefully in 12 to 24 months, we’ll begin to see some development that addresses those price ranges and the rent levels that will help the workforce,” said Charles.
