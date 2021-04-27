Police release suspect names, charges in connection to Darlington shooting

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington police chief released a list of names and charges in connection to a shooting over the weekend.
Police said a person was shot on Edwards Avenue in the city of Darlington. The victim is recovering from their injuries, according to Chief Kelvin Washington.
Demani Johnson, Javiaeon Washington, Jamal Martin, Quitin Benbow and Marquez Williams were all arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the case.
Records from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center show the suspects were booked in to jail early Sunday morning.
It’s not clear at this point what led up to the shooting.
