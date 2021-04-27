Police: ‘Ongoing dispute’ leads to deadly shooting in St. Pauls

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night in the St. Pauls community.
According to information from the St. Pauls Police Department, officers were called to the area of Shaw Street and Fourth Street around 8 p.m. Monday for a shooting.
When police arrived, they found the victim, 43-year-old Kristopher Allen, who was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.
According to law enforcement, the shooter was identified as 19-year-old Ra’Shawn Jones. He reportedly left the scene, but was apprehended a short time later, police said.
The preliminary investigation reveals that both the victim and the alleged shooter knew each other and the shooting was a result of an ongoing dispute, according to information from the St. Pauls Police Department. Both men opened fire at one another, authorities said.
Jones was charged with misdemeanor larceny, breaking and entering, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, discharging a weapon within city limits and possession of a stolen firearm. He was held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, according to authorities.
Police are requesting anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting to contact Lt. Michael Seago or Det. Bradley Rountree at (910) 865-5155.
