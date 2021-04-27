Police: Myrtle Beach homicide initially reported as overdose

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of Monday’s fatal shooting on Cedar Street as 25-year old William Wallace, of Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach police responded to a call for a possible overdose on Cedar Street, Monday morning, according to an incident report.
The report states when the first officer arrived they found EMS giving medical attention to an unconscious 25-year old man.
A woman told police when she came home she found the man laying on the steps of an apartment unresponsive, according to the report.
It was later learned that the man was shot by an unknown suspect, according to police.
The man later died at a hospital.
Authorities are still looking for the person or persons responsible and say the homicide is still under investigation.
